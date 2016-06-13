Safe Sitter classes start this week in Yakima

Classes go from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. They will be held at the Children's Village in Yakima at 3801 Kern Road. The fee is $40.00.

YAKIMA, WA- Memorial Family of Services is offering one day sitter classes for boys and girls ages 11-13.

The first class is Monday, June 13th. There are six different dates scheduled. These classes will teach kids about safe and nurturing childcare techniques. It also includes basic first aid and CPR.

Classes go from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. They will be held at the Children's Village in Yakima at 3801 Kern Road. The fee is $40.00.

To register, click here and then click on classes and events. For more information call Martin Sanchez at (509) 577-5015 or email martinsanchez@yvmh.org.