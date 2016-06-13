Richland Library begins summer of events for children

On Tuesday, June 14th, there is a free outdoor kids concert featuring Eric Herman and the Thunder Puppies. That starts at 2 p.m. as well, at the HAPO Community Stage in John Dam Plaza.

RICHLAND, WA- The Richland Library is kicking of another busy summer season of events and activities for children.

Monday Movie Matinee starts June 13th and goes on throughout the summer every Monday at the Doris Roberts Gallery room. This Monday's movie is Air Bud starting at 2 p.m.

On Tuesday, June 14th, there is a free outdoor kids concert featuring Eric Herman and the Thunder Puppies. That starts at 2 p.m. as well, at the HAPO Community Stage in John Dam Plaza.

