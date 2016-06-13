Man dies after crashing into irrigation canal near Wapato

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

WSP says 56-year-old Matthew Voelker was heading west on Lateral 1 Road around 2:25 p.m. Sunday when he left the road near Lateral C Road and went into the canal. Right now, it's unclear if drugs or alcohol were involved. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.