Transportation officials warn drivers about high winds and thunderstorms

NBC RIGHT NOW - With the National Weather Service advising of high winds and thunderstorms in several counties in Washington and Oregon, transportation officials have some reminders for drivers.

Winds and thunderstorms are expected to impact Gilliam, Morrow, Sherman, Umatilla, Wallowa, Wasco, Benton, Columbia, Franklin, Kittitas, Walla Walla and Yakima counties on Monday.

The Oregon Department of Transporation says travelers should be mindful of dust and debris on the roadway that may make it hard to see. Drivers should turn off cruise control, slow down on highways and be ready to stop at any moment.

If roadways are too hard to see, drivers are advised to pull over to a safe area if possible, turn off light and turn flashers on. ODOT is reminding drivers to never stop in travel lanes.

