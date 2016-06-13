Obama says no signs Orlando shooter was part of larger plot

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Barack Obama says there's no clear evidence that the shooter at an Orlando nightclub was directed to conduct his attack or part of a larger plot.



He says it appears the Omar Mateen was inspired by extremist information disseminated over the internet.



Obama says the investigation is at the preliminary stages and is being treated as a terrorism investigation. He says the attack appears to be similar to last year's shooting spree in San Bernardino, California.



The president says investigators are still looking into the motivations of the shooter, including the fact that the shooting took place at a gay venue.



Obama spoke in the Oval Office after getting briefed on the investigation by FBI Director James Comey, Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson and other officials.

