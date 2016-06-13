Tri-Cities' biggest (and possibly) youngest KISS fan gets surprise of a lifetime

KENNEWICK, WA - One local boy is going to have a "crazy, crazy night" in July thanks to Rattlesnake Harley Davidson and a classic rock radio station.

Brody Taylor lives in Kennewick. He's 12-years-old and discovered the band KISS a few years ago all on his own. When the Taylor's heard the band is coming to the Toyota Center they contacted Rattlesnake Harley Davidson, who called the Eagle, who then got a hold of KISS' promoter.

"So you get to meet Gene Simmons! You get to meet the band," said Jaxon when he surprised Brody with a meet and greet flyer. Brody was all smiles.



After the shock of the big surprise, Brody showed off his "KISS Cave;" a whole room full of KISS memorabilia - posters, comic books, pez dispensers, and more.



Brody has Williams Syndrome so he has some mild cardiac issues but the genetic disorder is also characterized by extremely friendly behavior and a love of music. For him, specifically KISS.



"Just the fact that we're able to do something like that is why we do what we do," said Jaxon and Soozan.



"Thank you so much for making his dream come true. It's amazing. You guys, i can't even thank you enough," said Brody's mom, Jaklin Taylor.



KISS is scheduled to play at the Toyota Center in Kennewick on Sunday, July 10th. Brody and his mother have tickets to the show and backstage passes.