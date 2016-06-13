A porcupine wanders around Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash.,--- What appears to be an ordinary tree on an ordinary day, has actually been made into a home for one prickly creature...

"He's pretty high up in the tree, not in any body's fenced in yard, not very many quills on him," Animal Control Officer Ben Zingan said. "I don't think he's a danger to anyone at this time."

Nor, did Officer Zingan plan on him coming down anytime soon...



"They are nocturnal, so I think by the time nightfall comes, he'll probably come down and move on to his next location," Zingan said.



But this spiky specimen decided to come down earlier than expected less than an hour after Officer Zingan left. Luckily he told us what to do in case this happened.



"Call the police department so they can call us and we can come back down to get him," Zingan said.

That's exactly what he did.



"I feel better that I can take him some place a little more secluded and away from traffic," Zingan said.

And here at KNDO, so we do.



