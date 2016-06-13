A house in Yakima catches on fire

YAKIMA, Wash.,--- One Yakima house caught on fire early this morning. It started as just some heavy smoke when the first unit arrived, but it took a worse turn just minutes later.

More East Valley Fire crews joined the first unit out on Butterfield Road around 8:20 this morning where this home was engulfed in flames.

The fire started on the outside of the house and worked it's way inside with a V-pattern. They sent out a second alarm for some assistance and thankfully, firefighters were able to get the fire under control in about a half hour, salvaging some of the home.

"I just think that people really need to be cautious whether they're doing outside burning right now, or smoking cigarettes or anything like that, any slight spark will start a fire," East Valley Fire Lieutenant Trevor Lenseigen said.

Luckily no one was injured, except one cat that didn't make it out. Lieutenant Lenseigen reminds you though that if a fire does start, you should evacuate the building immediately and not return for any pets or personal belongings.