JUST IN- Escaped Yakima murderer found in South Dakota

UPDATE JUNE 14TH 2:30 PM-

YAKIMA, WA- Wanted DOC work release resident Jake Eakin was apprehended this afternoon without incident at a bus stop in South Dakota.

DOC’s Community Response Unit, in partnership with the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force of the US Marshals Service, gathered information and intelligence to suggest Eakin was traveling east on a bus. Once this was confirmed, the US Marshals Task Force made contact with the bus and arrested Eakin in Rapid City at 11:20 a.m. Mountain Time.

Eakin is currently in jail in Rapid City and will be extradited to Washington where his unauthorized leave from Work Release and subsequent arrest will be forwarded to local prosecutor’s office for possible charges. He will return to Washington Corrections Center in Shelton.

A warrant was issued Sunday for Eakin’s arrest after he failed to report to his scheduled work shift at a local employer in Yakima. Eakin had been at Ahtanum View Work Release since April 2016 and was scheduled to complete his prison sentence in September 2016. He was charged with second degree murder in Grant County as a juvenile and has been in confinement since 2005.

PREVIOUS:

YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima Police say one of two boys who were believed to be the youngest murder defendants to be charged as adults in state history has escaped from custody.

The Washington Department of Corrections said Monday that 25-year-old Jake Lee Eakin failed to report to the Ahtanum View Work Release Center Sunday. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Eakin was convicted of murder in 2005 and sentenced to 14 years in prison for the 2003 beating and stabbing death of 13-year-old special education student Craig Sorger. At the time of the killing, Eakin was 12. He had been scheduled for release in September 2016.

Evan Savoie is serving a 20-year prison sentence in the same killing.

People with information about Eakin's whereabouts are asked to call Yakima police at 509-575-6200.