Vigil for Orlando in Yakima

YAKIMA, WA - All over the area people have been holding vigils for the victims of the awful attack that happened in Orlando and one was held Monday night in Yakima, at the Seasons Performance Hall. At the beginning of the vigil the names and pictures of the 49 who were killed were displayed as music was performed in the background.

The names of those who were lost were also read off and candles were lit in their honor. The vigil provided a safe space for members of the community to share their feelings and many people from different backgrounds and different walks of life did so.

"There is a strength in our society we are also part of this community together and banding together for what we believe is correct," said Daniel Cabrera who attended the vigil.

Many people shared prayers and songs at the vigil and some even shared special words in their native language in hopes of promoting healing and unity.

