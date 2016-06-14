2 dead, 2 injured in crash near Royal City

man is dead after he was ejected from his car in accident on interstate 82

ROYAL CITY, Wash. (AP) - Grant County authorities are investigating a two-vehicle collision that left two people dead and two more injured.



The sheriff's office says the Monday morning crash happened near the central Washington town of Royal City. The identities of those involved have not yet been released.



One of the people injured was taken to a Richland hospital by helicopter, and the other was taken to Moses Lake.



