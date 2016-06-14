Feds plan to drop subsidy for Portland-to-Pendleton flights

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) - Commercial air service from Portland to Pendleton in on thin ice because the U.S. Department of Transportation plans to eliminate a subsidy to Eastern Oregon Regional Airport.



The agency determined that not enough passengers are using the service to warrant the subsidy. It has been subsidizing the Pendleton flights at $213 per passenger - $13 above the established cap.



Pendleton Airport Manager Steve Chrisman says eliminating the subsidy would make it expensive and burdensome for airlines to operate out of the city.



The department is giving Pendleton and other U.S. communities at risk of losing the subsidy a chance to file an objection. The city took that step last week.



(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

