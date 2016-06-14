Family-run Pasco business offers fresh new spin on food delivery

PASCO, WA - It's always good to hear about local businesses doing well. It's good for the economy, and in this case can actually be good for your health. Local Pumpkin Produce Box is a family-run Pasco business that just keeps on growing.

"This is our barn, it's about a 70 year old barn," said Cathy Franklin as she gave a quick tour while working on one of the busy delivery days.

In the last month the rustic barn has been totally renovated. Some of the country charm inside is gone but now the building is climate controlled to keep hundreds of pounds of fruits and vegetables fresh.

"This is all same-day. So we pick it up from the farmers, lots of times right out of the field but like I said sometimes from their cold storage, then drive it here, weigh it out, and arrange the boxes," said Cathy.



All of the food is local and organic, a niche Local Pumpkin Produce Box quickly took over in the last few years.



"It's grown faster and bigger than we had expected. It's great ordering lots from farmers, paying them and seeing the benefit for them, too," said Cathy.



It's truly a family business. John and Cathy Franklin are both Tri-Cities' natives. Twenty years into their marriage, they have five kids. One son is in charge of the website, another organizes the routes, almost everyone packs and delivers the boxes and a daughter creates the weekly recipe ideas. Cathy calls herself "the consumer mom," while John is the business man.



"It kind of feels like that. Like it's a really good match for our family," said Cathy.



The whole idea behind the business stemmed from Cathy learning more about good, healthy foods. She became more conscious of what foods she fed herself and her family. So, the Franklin's pooled their skills, got a business license and decided to share that same mentality with the rest of us.



"You sign up online, it comes to your door with a smile. As you can see, the boxes are beautiful, they speak for themselves," said Cathy.



To make it even easier, Local Pumpkin Produce Box also delivers to businesses. Our cameras followed along for one where we heard the only complaint of the day: "My complaint about the beets is there weren't enough! They were so delicious I wanted more," said a customer supervising the delivery of about a half dozen boxes to her and her co-workers.



Local Pumpkin Produce Box delivers twice a week on Tuesday and Thursday only in the Tri-Cities region. The family sends out about 250 boxes each delivery day.