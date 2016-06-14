Sergeant with Benton County DOC put on unpaid leave during assault investigation

There is a possibility he could be charged with simple assault.

KENNEWICK, WA- A Benton County Department of Corrections sergeant is on unpaid leave, stemming from an investigation of an incident that happened back in January.

A coworker of Sergeant Chris Seiner claims she saw him kick a female inmate in the arm while she was on the ground during a struggle where officers eventually had to use a taser.

The woman was not hurt. This report came in three days after it happened on the 15th of January 2016. The sheriff's office says they immediately started an investigation.

Sergeant Seiner has been on suspension since then. During interviews with everyone involved, all of the accounts varied on where they stood in location to Seiner.

All of this information have been forwarded to the prosecutor's office in Benton County and City of Kennewick for review.

There is a possibility he could be charged with simple assault.