Two from Mattawa die after crash in Royal City

ROYAL CITY, WA- The names of two people killed in an accident near Royal City have been released by the coroner.

Coroner Craig Morrison says 32-year-old Ericela Lopez Garcia and 42-year-old Jose Carmen Marin Cruz died after being hit by a man who did not stop at a stop sign. According to police, Lopez and Cruz were passengers in a Honda Accord traveling west on Road 11 SW when they were hit by 32-year-old Fabiola Aniceto in a Nissan pickup.

Both of the victims are from Mattawa. The Grant County Sheriff's office says everyone was wearing their seat belt and they do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor.