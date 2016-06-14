Reed Parents arrested, then released, for rendering criminal assistance in murder case

UPDATE:

EVERETT, Wash.,--- Yesterday Snohomish County and Ellensburg Police teamed up to arrest the parents of murder suspects, John and Tony Reed, for rendering criminal assistance at their home in Ellensburg. Today, they had their first court appearance in Snohomish and both 81-year-old Clyde Reed and 77-year-old Faye Reed pleaded not guilty. Due to their lack of criminal records, the Judge is allowing them to be released, just as long as they do not violate any criminal laws on this release. Though the two are on release for the moment, Snohomish County Sheriff's Office ensures its fight for justice is not over.

"The important thing to remember here is that two innocent people lost their lives," Snohomish County Sheriff's Director of Communications Shari Ireton said. "So the important thing for us is that justice is served. We want to be able to take the people who are responsible for these things and make sure they're held accountable."

John Reed was captured in Mexico and turned in to American authorities on July 21, 2016.

PREVIOUS:

ELLENSBURG, Wash.,--- The parents of two brothers accused of murder have now been arrested in Ellensburg. Police believe Tony and John Reed murdered a west side couple, then took off to Mexico. Tony Reed originally turned himself in after negotiating with investigators and his charges have just now been dropping. The prosecutor's attorney dropped the murder charges in exchange for rendering criminal assistance charges, which is exactly what his parents were charged with earlier today.

Both 81-year-old Clyde reed and 77-year-old Faye reed were arrested at their residence today and have been booked into the Snohomish County Jail for rendering criminal assistance. Detectives in Snohomish County partnered up with E-P-D to search their home on the 600 block of East Tacoma Avenue. In previous interviews during the murder investigation, both of them admitted they gave john and tony a car to get away in.

"I was really kind of surprised," A neighbor that lives nearby the Reed's home said. "Because I thought it was pretty much over."

They also admitted to transferring the title from John's truck, believed to be used in the murders, to their mother. They also say they gave them money.

Detectives are still looking for murder suspect John Reed who is believed to be in Mexico.