Benton City has two donkeys running for "mayor" in pet elections

BENTON CITY, WA. -- An upcoming election in Benton City has some absolutely unbelievable candidates. A donkey named Jethro is a candidate for mayor. And a llama named High Five wants to fill a seat on city council.

In fact, all these animals are running for office. So it's not for actual office. They're running in the Benton City Pet Elections. It's all the idea of Benton City's actual Mayor Linda Lehman. She got the idea for the pet elections to help raise money to spay or neuter feral cats running around town.

"I'm proud to say I have two jackasses running for my position," Lehman said laughing.

"What's it like to go up against that stiff competition?" we asked.

"Well I'm really worried because they really know how to kick," Lehman said. "They have a lot more power than me!"

Voters pay $1 to cast votes for whoever they want. Some of the candidates we think are hilarious. One of our personal favorites is a cat named Charlie running for liquor control board. The cutest is by far Riley in the race for city manager.

So far they've raised over $500 of their $1,500 goal. You can vote by clicking here: http://bentoncitywarevitalizationorganization.mysimplestore.com/