Kids in Kennewick neighborhood organize bake sale to help with funeral expenses

KENNEWICK, WA- On Wednesday, June 8, Kennewick police officers found a 2-year-old boy was found unconscious in a hot tub. Almost a week later, a group of kids in one neighborhood decided to have a bake sale to help raise funds to cover funeral expenses.

Heather Blackketter is a parent of one of the kids involved and she told us, "it surprised me, because I thought they were doing a bake sale to make money for themselves and when then they said they were raising money for Gage's funeral expense, I thought that was fantastic".

A little girl who helped organize the bake sale told me she asked her friends to have a lemonade sale, "want to do a lemonade stand for baby Gage because of what happened on the news and then they said we don't have any lemonade what about a bake sale and I said ya and then here we are".

They were shooting to raise $200 and are planning a lemonade stand Wednesday, June 15. If interested, they'll be at E 14th and Washington in Kennewick.