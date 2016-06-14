Former Officer's rape trial rescheduled to July

PASCO, WA. -- The rape trial for former Pasco Police Officer Richard Aguirre is delayed yet again. The prosecution asked for a continuance. That way they can interview a key expert for the DNA evidence.

Aguirre resigned from the department last April. Investigators claim he sexually assaulted a family member. Aguirre is also accused of the 1986 murder of Ruby Doss in Spokane.

Aguirre's attorney claims a military document puts him overseas in Korea at the time of the murder. Aguirre's rape trial in Franklin County is now scheduled to start on July 6th.