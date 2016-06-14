REACH Museum asks for community support to bridge steep budget shortfall

RICHLAND, WA. -- The REACH Museum has been "wow"-ing visitors for two years now. But they need your help in order to keep their doors open.

The REACH Museum has had 60,000 visitors since opening their doors. But now they're facing a huge budget shortfall.

The REACH says they need to bring in $200,000 more a year to be able to successfully operate the museum. Recently the museum laid off 5 more workers after other layoffs to try to bridge the gap in the budget.

They're hoping to come up with the rest of the money through several different funding sources, one of the most important being community donations.

"It's our obligation and responsibility to make sure that we deliver what people want," Lisa Toomey said. "And what they're telling us is they want robust education so that's what we're trying to do. But to do that it cost money and we need to be bringing in more than we are at this time."

The REACH Museum is kicking off a brand new campaign. Their goal is to have 2,500 people to donate $100 each. Lisa says that would really put them in great shape to continue educating thousands of kids and adults alike about the wonderful place we live in.

If you want to help out, you can donate online at visitthereach.org or you can mail a check to the REACH Museum or even come in in person to help out.

