Local Youth Team goes for Gold in Junior Olympics

Local Youth Team goes for Gold in Junior Olympics

Tri-City Elite Set to Compete in Junior Olympics

Tri-Cities, WA - The Tri-City Elite 7v7 5th/6th grade football team clinched a berth to the Junior Olympics in Houston Texas after their second place finish in a passing tournament in Las Vegas. With three Youth All-Americans on the team they have as good as shot as any to win gold.

To help the team on their journey to Houston contact:

Email - Sengerdawn@gmail.com or Gillaspie_Jessica@yahoo.com

Phone - 509-430-4421

