Local Youth Team goes for Gold in Junior Olympics

The Central Valley High School girls basketball team capped off an historic season Saturday morning, defeating Hamilton Heights (TN) 66-61 in the GEICO High School Nationals championship game. Gatorade state player of the year, Lexie Hull led the way 26 points, 13 of which came in the 4th quarter. The Bears end the season 29-0 as Washington state champions and national champions.

The Central Valley High School girls basketball team capped off an historic season Saturday morning, defeating Hamilton Heights (TN) 66-61 in the GEICO High School Nationals championship game. Gatorade state player of the year, Lexie Hull led the way 26 points, 13 of which came in the 4th quarter. The Bears end the season 29-0 as Washington state champions and national champions.

Each year the GSL recognizes students who excel in the classroom, community and athletics. A male and female student is recognized from each school.

Each year the GSL recognizes students who excel in the classroom, community and athletics. A male and female student is recognized from each school.

We take a look back at Central Valley's season that saw the Bears not only reach historic heights, but also become one of the country's best girls basketball team:

We take a look back at Central Valley's season that saw the Bears not only reach historic heights, but also become one of the country's best girls basketball team:

Tri-Cities, WA - The Tri-City Elite 7v7 5th/6th grade football team clinched a berth to the Junior Olympics in Houston Texas after their second place finish in a passing tournament in Las Vegas. With three Youth All-Americans on the team they have as good as shot as any to win gold.

To help the team on their journey to Houston contact:

Email - Sengerdawn@gmail.com or Gillaspie_Jessica@yahoo.com

Phone - 509-430-4421