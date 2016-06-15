Sheriff: Body of boy killed by gator recovered

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - The Latest on search for boy dragged away by alligator:

Searchers have recovered the body of a 2-year-old Nebraska boy snatched by an alligator last night at Walt Disney World.

The boy had been wading in shallow water at the edge of the Seven Seas Lagoon at Disney's Grand Floridian resort.

Divers and trappers searched Disney's network of man-made canals, ponds and lakes.

At least five other alligators were caught and cut open before the killer was found.

11:45



Disney is closing all beach areas in its Lake Buena Vista resorts after an alligator dragged away a 2-year-old boy at the Grand Floridian Resort & Spa.



The company announced Wednesday that it's closing the beaches in "an abundance of caution."



Officials say the little boy was wading at the edge of the Seven Seas Lagoon around nightfall Tuesday when an alligator estimated to be between 4 feet and 7 feet long dragged him under.



Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings said the family of five from Nebraska arrived on Sunday in Orlando, where only hours earlier, a gunman's attack on a gay nightclub left 49 people dead. Two days before that, 22-year-old Christina Grimmie, a contestant on season six of "The Voice," was killed in Orlando while signing autographs after a show.



10:40 a.m.



The Nebraska governor says his heart goes out to the family of a 2-year-old boy who was snatched by an alligator while on vacation at a Disney resort in the Orlando, Florida, area.



The Nebraska family's name has not been released, and Gov. Pete Ricketts' office said in a statement Wednesday that all they know was what they have seen in media reports.



The Orange County sheriff says the family of five from Nebraska was wading in the Seven Seas Lagoon at Walt Disney World on Tuesday evening when an alligator dragged the child into the water. Authorities are still searching for the child.



Ricketts says "no family should ever have to experience such horror" and that he and his wife are praying for them.



6:40 a.m.



Authorities in Orlando, Florida, are still searching for a 2-year-old boy who was dragged into the water by an alligator near Disney's upscale Grand Floridian Resort & Spa and are hoping for the best.



Orange County Sheriff's spokesman Jeff Williamson said at a Wednesday morning news conference that it's still being considered a search and rescue operation and additional deputies will be joining the search.



The boy was with his family on vacation from Nebraska. The family of five was wading in the water of the Seven Seas Lagoon on Tuesday night when the alligator came out of the water and attacked.



Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings says the boy's father tried to rescue him but was not able to.



1:30 a.m.



Authorities in Orlando are searching for a 2-year-old boy who was dragged into the water by an alligator near Disney's upscale Grand Floridian Resort & Spa.



Speaking at a news conference early Wednesday, Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings says the family of five from Nebraska was on vacation and wading in a lake Tuesday evening when the attack happened. Demings says the father tried to rescue the child but was unsuccessful.



Demings says more than 50 law enforcement personnel are searching the Seven Seas Lagoon for the boy and will keep looking.



Demings says there have been no other recent reports of similar alligator attacks at the lake.

