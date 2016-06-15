Police say Oregon woman shot man with stun gun over debt - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Police say Oregon woman shot man with stun gun over debt


24-Year-Old Sarah Carr 24-Year-Old Sarah Carr

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) - A grand jury has indicted a Pendleton woman accused of shooting a man with a stun gun in a dispute over money.
 
24-year-old Sarah Carr faces charges of menacing, kidnapping, assault and illegal use of a stun gun.
 
The victim told Pendleton police in late April that he met Carr because she owed him money.
 
Instead of taking him to the cash, she took him to a field outside city limits and shot him with a stun gun, then left him.
 
Pendleton Police Chief Stuart Roberts says a man who drove the pair to the field may not have been aware of the plan. He says another man might have brandished a baseball bat, but police never recovered one.
 
Roberts says it took time to put the pieces together and that's why there was no arrest until June.

