Video shows dramatic takedown of Seattle university gunman

SEATTLE (AP) - Dramatic video released by authorities shows a student at a Seattle university pepper spraying and tackling a gunman during a 2014 shooting that left one student dead.



The King County Prosecutor's Office on Tuesday released footage of the June 5, 2014, incident to satisfy a public records request. The video shows Aaron Ybarra entering a building at Seattle Pacific University and holding a shotgun. He points it at two people and shoots and injures one student. Jon Meis then runs into the lobby and confronts him, dragging him to the ground and taking the shotgun.



Police say Ybarra killed one male student outside the building.



Ybarra's defense attorney has not disputed accounts of the shooting, but says Ybarra suffers from mental illness.

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

