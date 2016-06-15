Former Human Services Administrator is suing Benton and Franklin county

NBC Right Now also requested records from Robb's employment with the county, including her disciplinary record and termination details.

KENNEWICK, WA- A former Benton County employee is now suing her former employers. The lawsuit cites "discrimination and whistleblower retaliation".

Linda Robb served as Human Services Administrator in Benton County from July 2014 to last August. Through her lawyer, she claims some of her superiors are sexist and practice favoritism. Robb also alleges they left her out of important conversations about privatizing mental health across both counties and money troubles within the program.

Eventually, the commissioners removed her from her position in a 5-1 vote. Franklin County Commissioner Brad Peck was the only one who voted to keep her on. The board claims she was not able to fulfill her duties and they lost confidence in her to lead the department.

The suit specifically names Benton County Commissioner Shon Small, who NBC Right Now spoke to on the phone Wednesday afternoon. Small says according to instruction from their lawyer, they cannot say much but did tell us facts will reveal themselves during litigation.

NBC Right Now also reached out to Robb's lawyer, who we have not heard back from. Robb is demanding this case be tried in front of jury, she wants back pay, front pay, damages for loss of enjoyment in life, pain and suffering, among other things. NBC Right Now also requested records from Robb's employment with the county, including her disciplinary record and termination details.

To read the entire complaint, click here.

