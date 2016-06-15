We fly high above the Tri-Cities for the 10th Annual Aviation Celebration

RICHLAND, WA. -- Some people have a true love for the sky a passion for flying.

This weekend, local pilots are hoping to inspire a new set of aviation enthusiasts at the Richland Airport during the 10th Annual Aviation Celebration.

Your view of life can change quickly with a different perspective. A quick taxi later, and we had a much different perspective from the skies above the Tri-Cities. And what a beautiful view it was.

"It is to see unique to see how close our cities really are," Clif Dyer said. "Here to Yakima is only a couple minutes. Here to Portland is just an hour. It really does shrink your world."

Although it appears slow, this Cessna 182 turbo charged airplane can do a lot.

"Goes to about 20,000 feet and about 150 miles-per-hour," Dyer said.

And I don't know how fast or high we were, but after about 10-minutes on what Clif thought was as a pretty smooth day, I almost lost my breakfast. Don't worry, thankfully I didn't.

It's a different story though for Clif who loves the feeling of being in the sky. And that's what he's trying to inspire in the next generation of pilots this weekend.

"I flew once and I had to have more," Dyer said. "It's very much that, it's a passion."

Clif expects to take about 200 kids on a flight similar to this one this weekend, bringing the total to two thousand total flights during the 10-years of the family friendly event.

"I think it's going to be a perfect day for flying," Dyer said.

If you're interested in taking a free flight, you must be between the ages of 8 and 17 years old. The event kicks off Saturday at the Richland Airport with a pancake feed at 7 o'clock in the morning. Flights begin at 9AM and goes throughout the afternoon.

