WRPD to start bike patrol along with Yakima River improvement project

WEST RICHLAND, WA- Our surrounding rivers provide us with unlimited entertainment, especially in the summer months.

This time around, we are just one month away from a brand new facelift near the Yakima River in West Richland. "The reason they call it the Gateway Project is because this is what people will see in the city when you drive in. It is just going to be a big park-like entrance and a lot of people will enjoy the river," said Captain Ben Majetich with West Richland Police.

Just about 400 days under it's belt, bike paths, paved parking and easy access to the river are on their way, "It is the best of both worlds. It gives the homeowners private access to their homes without interference. It makes this area very user friendly for people to launch their rafts," Captain Majetich explained.

Officers have received quite a few parking complaints from those living near the water over the years. With help from federal and state funds, this will solve that problem and it will not just be a fishing spot anymore. "We will be hooked up with bike paths that go into the golf course and plus our area parks. We saw a real need for a bike patrol because no patrol vehicle can access in those areas," said Captain Majetich.

Even hands from our community are pitching in, Greenies bike shop just sold WRPD two bikes at cost, bikes that normally cost a fortune. "Darin did that for us. Fixed them all up. He is going to help us with the maintenance too, its very good what he did for us. He is the main reason we got them," Captain Majetich emphasized.