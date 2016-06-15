A Yakima fire sends a man to the hospital

YAKIMA, WA - A fire that happened near the corner of East Nob Hill Boulevard and South 22nd Street near Kmart sent a man to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Yakima Fire Department Shift Commander, Tom Schneider said the fire was spotted by a city employee that was mowing grass in that area. The city employee attempted to put the flame out and in the process inhaled a lot of smoke. The fire happened around 11:30 and three city units responded to the fire along with three units from East Valley Fire and Rescue

Schneider said that the fire was at roughly 200 feet, but could have been much worse since the fire could have spilled over into the Yakima Greenway. It is unclear how the fire started, but the cause is being investigated by wastewater management.



