Local fighter prepares for a nationally televised MMA fight

PASCO, WA- Sarah Howell is a mother, a wife and a fighter. She also runs Washington Women's Wolfpack out of her gym in Pasco. As a personal trainer she's always been focused on her health and physical fitness.

She's even more focused now that she's preparing for a Mixed Martial Arts fight. She used to fight back in 2010 and her record was ten wins and only two losses.

Howell told us, "I was training for my pro-debut when I took some time off and get my life figured out". Now, six years later, two kids and a husband, she's training for a fight that will be nationally televised on Spike Friday, June 24.

She's glad she took the time off, "I took some time off and grew, I got stronger, physically emotionally, I'm just in a place now where the time is right".

Howell agreed to do the MMA televised fight four weeks ago, "it's surreal, it really is, some days I look at my husband and I'm like dude I'm going to fight again, I'm going to be on TV".

She'll leave next Monday for Missouri, until then she will be training and spending hours in the gym, "I almost feel like I put my money in the bank with all my training and my experience and all my hard work and everything i gave up to live the life, the life of a fighter".

