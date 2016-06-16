52 Hanford workers now checked for possible vapor exposure

TRI-CITIES, Wash. (AP) - Two more workers at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation have received medical evaluations for possible vapor exposure at the former nuclear weapons production site.



The workers said they had symptoms after smelling suspicious odors near the C Tank Farm on Wednesday. They were evaluated and released to return to work.



In total, about 52 Hanford workers have received medical evaluations for possible exposure to chemical vapors. Some had respiratory symptoms, some smelled a suspicious odor and others were checked because they were in the vicinity when vapors were suspected.



Workers have expressed concerns because the vapors are believed to come from Hanford waste stored in underground tanks.



The toxic waste is left over from the production of plutonium for nuclear weapons.



(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)