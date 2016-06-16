Street racing crash injures several people in Walla Walla

UPDATE: The investigation into the collision Wednesday that severely injured a local woman has led to a second arrest. Rick A. Plasencia-Torres, 20, was taken into custody Thursday afternoon for his involvement in the wreck, following interviews of witnesses and other investigative leads.

Plasencia-Torres was seen racing with Kamden T. Knaus away from the traffic light at Isaacs and Roosevelt moments before Knaus crashed into a vehicle driven by Andrea L. Lowe. Plasencia-Torres was able to avoid striking the Lowe vehicle by slowing down prior to the collision.

Plasencia-Torres was lodged on 2 counts of Complicity to commit Vehicular Assault 2nd Degree.

___

WALLA WALLA, WA - A 35-year-old Walla Walla woman remains in critical, but stable condition following a collision with an alleged street racer on Isaacs Avenue, near the intersection of Cascade Drive.

Andrea L. Lowe was pulling out of the Chevron station Wednesday morning at 11:47 when her 2004, Chevrolet Malibu was struck by an eastbound 1995, Volvo, driven by Kamden T. Knaus, 26, Walla Walla, according to Police.

Lowe suffered severe internal injuries and a broken pelvis as a result of the wreck when the Knaus vehicle struck the driver’s side of her vehicle. She was flown to a Seattle area hospital for emergency surgery. Her 10-year-old son was in the front seat on the passenger side of the vehicle. He suffered a possible broken jaw and was treated and released at a local hospital.

Knaus was allegedly racing a 1999, Honda Civic driven by Rick Placencia-Torres, 20, College Place. Witnesses reported speeds of approximately 60 mph leading up to the collision. The posted speed limit on Isaacs in this area is 30 mph.

Placencia-Torres had been stopped by a WWPD officer about 1 hour prior to the collision and cited for an equipment violation.



Knaus was taken into custody and is being held on 2 counts of Vehicular Assault. There were 2 passengers in his car at the time of the crash; Zachary T. Hill, 27, and Heidi N. Nelson, 18. Nelson was transported to a local hospital for treatment for unknown injuries.

Placencia-Torres was interviewed by an officer at the scene. He was able to avoid the collision as he had slowed down prior to the impact.

Isaacs Ave.was closed for about 4 hours while the scene was processed.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be sought.