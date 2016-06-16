Pendleton Grain Growers sells assets to United Grain Corp.

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) - Pendleton Grain Growers has agreed to sell its assets to United Grain Corporation.



On Tuesday the United Grain Corporation, of Vancouver, Washington, has agreed to buy all of Pendleton Grain's assets including facilities, contracts and inventory.



Pendleton Grain announced it would try to sell its grain division in October 2015. The co-op was fully dissolved on May 2 of this year.



According to a release, United Grain is in the process of opening Pendleton offices and has retained a majority of Pendleton Grain's employees.



Terms of the deal were not disclosed.