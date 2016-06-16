False Alarm at Plutonium Finishing Plant

HANFORD SITE, WA - A radiation alarm sounded at the Plutonium Finishing Plant at about 10:30 Thursday morning causing about 50 workers to evacuate.

Project and safety officials confirmed by noon that it was a false alarm.

Surveys of workers exiting the facility show no indications of any contamination related to the alarm, and no contamination has been found in the facility outside of areas where it would be expected to be detected.

Officials are looking into the cause of the false alarm.