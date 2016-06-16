The reason drinking and tipping can be a bad idea

DENVER - A Colorado man who left a tip of more than $1,000 on his $46 takeout order at Denver area restaurant returned the next morning to take that money back.

According to employees at Thailicious, the man ordered a couple glasses of wine as he waited for his take out. He settled his bill in cash and also tucked cash into the ticket book before he left. When the server opened the book she found 10 $100 bills along with some $20 and some $1s.



Turns out the customer thought he had left singles for a tip.



He came back he next morning to ask for his money back and the restaurant obliged.



He then gave them a large, but more reasonable tip of about $70.

"Yes, he said he was a little drunk and I think he believed that he counted like 20 bills of money, so I think he believed it was all singles," owner Bee Anantatho said.