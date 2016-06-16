Brand new Bargain Boutique sells new and old (but all upscale) to benefit kids

KENNEWICK, WA - A good find at a bargain is always fun. Now you can find a lot of bargains while benefiting sick children at the same time. A new store off of Kennewick Avenue has been in the works for a few years. Finally, Seattle Children's Hospital Bargain Boutique opened in early June. There are a few others like it, but all of them are over on the west side of the state.

Inside the Bargain Boutique, you'll find everything from jewelry and clothes to pots and pans... everything but the kitchen sink. Just kidding, they have sold one of those.



Store manager JoAnn Hoff is a Tri-Cities native. The cause is close to her heart. Back in 1988, doctors diagnosed her son with cancer. She took him to Seattle Children's for treatment. Still today, Seattle Children's treated thousands of kids from Benton and Franklin Counties last year.



"People are surprised. They say they didn't know, they thought it was a thrift store. It's not. It's a boutique. It's upscale, and it's beautiful. People are happy. They leave happy because they're doing a good thing for the children and they're finding a treasure for themselves. So it's win win," said Hoff.



All the money earned in sales goes right back into Seattle Children's Hospital to help pay for uncompensated care. The Bargain Boutique also accepts donations of gently-used items. The shop is always looking for volunteers as well.



The store is located at 2810 W Kennewick Avenue in Kennewick. It's right next to Rite Aid off of Highway 395.