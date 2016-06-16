Yakima's 4th annual Downtown Summer Nights kicks off

Yakima, WA - It's a family-friendly, free event series, Downtown Summer Nights, that kicks off Thursday, June 16th in Downtown Yakima. Every Thursday, all summer long, everyone is invited to head out to Front Street and Yakima Avenue, near North Town Coffee House for some entertainment.

The festivities start at 5 p.m., local food vendors will be selling food, there will be a beer garden, and activities for the kids. At 6 p.m. is when local bands from all over the Pacific Northwest will hit the stage.

The city and many other local organizations, are glad to bring back the event series.

"It's really just a great way to showcase who we are [Yakima,] and to me, its also a great opportunity to see your neighbor, see your friends, it's absolutely free, so you can come down and bring your lawn chair and just enjoy a night downtown, we have beautiful summer nights here in Yakima," said Sean Hawkins, Economic Development Manager for the City of Yakima.

Each week musicians and bands with all different kinds of styles of music will be featured, for a full list of bands, click here.

For more information on Downtown Summer Nights, click here.