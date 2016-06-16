Benton PUD replaces over 20,000 meters

KENNEWICK, WA- Benton PUD customers might receive a green door tag telling them their meter was replaced. In fact, 20,500 customers will be getting a new and more advanced meter within the upcoming couple weeks.

We talked with Benton PUD Director of Engineering Rick Dunn and he told us, "electrical components can fail and we don't want to see that, there are certain measures you can take like designing meters that can resist that". Only one certain meter is being replaced because of it's failure to perform when water gets into it, it's also a fire hazard.

Dunn tells us, the new meter protects the electrical components better and has many other perks, "things like, read them remotely, being able to detect problems on our distribution system and proactively correct those, outage reporting without a customer having to call".

By next year, they say customers will be able to go online or even a mobile app to check their monthly usage because of the advanced technology in these meters.

For the thousands of customers being affected by the replacement project, you might be wondering how much this is going to cost you. Good news, Dunn told us, "we looked at some capital projects that we had in the works that we could defer so we substituted this replacement project for some other capital projects to defer those to the future so they'll be no real rate impact to the customer so we'll fund it through our normal capital budget cycle annually"

If you're wondering if your meter needs to be replaced you can look it up on the Benton PUD website.