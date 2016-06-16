Yakima City Hall closes its front counter tomorrow

YAKIMA, Wash.,--- The city of Yakima will be closing their front counter all day tomorrow. This means if you have bills to pay you will either have to pay them online or put them in a drop box. Cashiers and Management are closing it so they can test out some new software for city hall. Now, the software won't be going live until the fall, but city hall says it will change the way customers can access their accounts, making it more modern and hands on.

"the idea behind it is to make it more customer friendly," Yakima's Director of Communications and Public Affairs Randy Beehler said. "Make it an easier experience for customers to interact with utility services division and manage their account better."

Customers will be able to pay bills online, discontinue services and more. They want to use tomorrow as a time to test the software and ensure it's stable before bringing it to the public in the fall. They will be notifying everyone before the system goes live.

Remember, if you have to pay your bills tomorrow you can still pay them online or you can slip the envelope through the drop box in city hall.



