Point in Time: The latest data on homelessness in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash.,---- The Yakima Valley Conference of Governments just released its annual point in time data on the homeless population in Yakima. It seems that homelessness has been a hot topic of discussion the past couple months here in Yakima, but there has been a 16 percent decrease in homelessness this year. The numbers showed that they dipped below 600 for the first time in years. These numbers are gathered over the last ten days of January every year.

The Yakima Valley Conference of Governments goes to various shelters in Yakima, outreach programs and also drives throughout the city to ensure accuracy because they know it is affecting a lot of people here.

"Homelessness in Yakima Valley is a really tough issue. It's a really emotional," Director of YVCOG Larry Mattson said. "A lot of people have invested interest in the outcome."

This data also helps to tell us not only how many homeless people are in Yakima, but also where they came from and even how they got into this horrible situation.

For those interested in looking at this data, here is the link to it:

http://www.yvcog.org/yvhn/homeless.htm

For those who would want to help out, local shelters say they are always wanting more volunteers to help keep this number on the downward slope.