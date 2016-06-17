Woman falls asleep while smoking, causes shed fire in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. - Kennewick Police say a woman was smoking and drinking inside a shed when she fell asleep, accidentally starting a fire.

Officers say Thursday night around 9:20 p.m. crews were called to 306 E. 7th Ave. where a shed was up in flames. When crews arrived, they found a 50-year-old woman unconscious, lying next to the shed.

Medics took the woman to Trios. When she woke up, she told officers she was drinking and smoking in the shed in her backyard and fell asleep. She was later released from the hospital.

Police say, along with the shed, the fire damaged a PUD pole and a truck that was parked nearby.