Singer Meat Loaf collapses during concert in Canada

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) - Rock singer Meat Loaf has collapsed on stage during a concert in Edmonton, Alberta.



The Canadian Press reports he was taken to a hospital in unknown condition Thursday night.



He had canceled two other concerts in recent days - in Regina on Saturday and in Calgary on Tuesday - citing ill health.



One video of the performance at Edmonton's Jubilee Auditorium showed the singer bending over, dropping his microphone and falling to the floor. Musicians walked over to help and the music eventually went silent.



Concertgoer 33-year-old Mikey McBryan says attendees were asked to vacate the arena.



The 68-year-old, whose real name is Marvin Lee Aday, is best known for his 1977 album "Bat Out of Hell."

