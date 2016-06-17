Teen charged with murder in death of Milton-Freewater infant son

16-year-old charged with murder in death of Milton-Freewater infant

UMATILLA COUNTY, WA - The Umatilla County Grand Jury indicted Evan Freel, 16, from Milton-Freewater of Murder and Criminal Mistreatment in the First Degree, for the death of his 5-month-old son.

Freel is currently being held at Northern Oregon Regional Correctional Facility, in The Dalles.

Freel was arraigned this morning pleaded of not guilty.

A Proof is Evident or Presumption Strong hearing has been set for July 8, 2016. Bail is currently set at $5 million.

This is an ongoing investigation and no further information will be released at this time.