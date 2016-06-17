Remains found near Snoqualmie Pass identified as skier

SEATTLE (AP) - Authorities say human remains found June 4 near Snoqualmie Pass have been identified as those of a backcountry skier who was reported missing in December.



The King County Medical Examiner's Office identified the remains as those of as 43-year-old Montague "Monty" Busbee.



The Seattle Times reports (http://goo.gl/ft37aD ) the Maple Valley man died accidentally from compressional asphyxia.



King County Sheriff's Office spokesman St. Jason Houck says investigators believe Busbee likely was caught in an avalanche while he was heading up the mountain near Kendall Peak to ski.



Officials estimate that he died Dec. 19, the day he was reported missing. A search for him was called off after a couple days due to heavy snow and dangerous avalanche conditions.