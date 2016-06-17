Wags to Riches saves lives through their senior program

YAKIMA, Wash.,--- It was just over a week ago we took you guys to Wags to Riches. It is one of the many shelters we're helping collect things for, in this month's Pet Food Drive. Well now, we want to tell you more about their Senior Companionship Program.

"Sometimes the only person they have left is their pet," One of the founders of Wags to Riches, Juanda Krebs said.



Even though some of Susan's family is still around, Jack has her heart.

"Jack is really friendly, cute and rambunctious," Jack's owner and a recipient in the senior program, Susan Januscheitis said.



And he is rambunctious, but that's just one of the many reasons why Susan decided she couldn't live without him.



"I'm glad we got him," Susan said.



But she almost lost him.



"They wanted to surgery on him that night or they thought I would lose him," Susan said.



She didn't have enough money for the surgery, so she turned to Wags to Riches.



"They paid for it," Susan said. "I couldn't believe it."



It is all part of their senior program, where they help low income seniors, here in Yakima, take care of their pets.



"Some of them are life changing, life saving situations that we do," Juanda said.



They'll do it for any senior that needs help, all you have to do is ask. And trust me, it's worth it.



"And I am so glad we got to save him," Susan said.

Wags to Riches is a recipient in our Pet Food Drive that is going on all month long. For those who are wanting to donate or volunteer at Wags to Riches you can click on this link:

http://www.wagstorichesanimalrescue.org/



