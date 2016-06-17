Cougar sightings in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash.,--- The phone is ringing off the hook at the Yakima Fish and Wildlife Department. Tons of people have been calling about seeing a cougar in the neighborhood. Fish and Wildlife have gone out to look for it, but will no longer be actively seeking it out. Cougar sightings aren't that uncommon here and usually they aren't too close to us. The last spotting of it was a couple days ago near Tieton and 96th.

If you do come face to face with a cougar, pickup yours kids immediately. Make sure to stand tall, make yourself as big as you can. You should also shout and jump around. If for some reason, this cougar does attack, you need to fight back. They are more likely to give up the fight if it is difficult. Last, but not least, if you see the cougar anywhere, call Fish and Wildlife right away, it is important for them to know the cat's whereabouts.

And though your instincts may tell you differently, here are some things you should not do if you come across this animal. Do not run, cougar's instincts are to chase. Do not approach it from behind or try to hide from it, it will see you as a more passive prey. And finally, do not feed it.

For more tips about cougar safety from local Fish and Wildlife experts click on this link:

http://wdfw.wa.gov/living/cougars.html