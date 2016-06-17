Home Street Bank donating $18,000 to local non - profit organizations

YAKIMA, WA - Home Street Bank is awarding three different amounts of money to three different organizations and they want the public to help them decide who gets what amount.

The money will be donated through their Vote Your Heart program and the amounts are $10,000, $5,000, and $3,000. The non-profit organizations that will be receiving these funds are Rod's House and Love INC both in Yakima and Elijah Family Homes in Richland. To decide who gets what Home Street Bank has set up a voting poll on their Facebook page. The Largest amount will go to the organization that receives the most votes.

All three non-profits provide housing and shelter needs. Rod's House provides these services for at risk youth.

"We are basically a drop in resource center for homeless at risk youth ages 14 to 21," said Joe Willis, Executive Director at Rod's House. "We want to basically work with them before they become that chronic homeless adult."

The doors at Rod's House have been open since 2009 and on a daily basis they help between 25 and 35 at risk youth. Elijah Family Homes houses families and helps them live healthy lifestyles.

"We serve families in recovery who do not qualify for public housing because during their youth they have some sort of either criminal behavior or convictions," said Ellen Kathren, Executive Director at Elijah Family Homes.

The organization houses 11 to 12 families a year for three years and have seven families on a waiting list. The third non-profit people can vote for is Love INC which empowers people to move forward and connects them with community resources.

Although any money is good money the $10,000 could immensely help one of these organizations.

"It could help house an extra family, one of the ones on the waiting list," said Kathren.

"We are about moving kids forward and not enabling them and so this money would help us buy supplies and helps us buy food," said Willis.

If helping out one of the organizations is not incentive enough Home Street Bank is also be giving one of the voters $100. Voting ends on June 23 and to cast your vote all you have to do is go to Home Street Banks Facebook page or click the link. https://www.homestreet.com/vote-your-heart