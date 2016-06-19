Yakima County to pay convict $4,500 after a public records violation

YAKIMA, WA - Yakima County has agreed to pay $4,500 to a double-murderer after a public records violation.



27-year-old Anthony Sanchez is serving a 50-year sentence for shooting two unarmed men in Toppenish seven years ago. He filed a records request for documents related to his case. When the request wasn't appropriately fulfilled he sued. Now, the county has to pay him $4,500.

Sanchez will be provided all documents wrongfully redacted. The 27-year-old owes more than $50,000 in restitution for his murder convictions.