Selah man dead after running stop sign near Granger

GRANGER, WA - Washington State Patrol said a Selah man is dead after running a stop sign near Granger Sunday afternoon.

WSP said 39-year-old David Ochoa was going Northbound on Van Belle Road. He was approaching Yakima Valley Highway when he ran a stop sign and was hit by a second car. Ochoa was taken to Yakima Regional Hospital where he later died.

An 81-year-old passenger is being treated at Harborview Medical Center.

The driver of the second car, 67-year-old Clifford Cook was not injured. Right now it's unknown if drugs or alcohol played a factor.