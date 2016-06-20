Ellensburg woman rolls car after trying to avoid mattress in roadway

Ellensburg woman rolls car after trying to avoid mattress in roa - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

CLE ELUM, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol says a woman was driving along Interstate 90 when she went off the roadway and rolled her car while trying to avoid a mattress.

Troopers say 42-year-old Timothy Day of Pasco was driving east on I-90, on Monday. Just after midnight, a mattress fell out of the bed of his truck at milepost 90, about 7 miles east of Cle Elum.

23-year-old Sara Kay of Ellensburg, noticed the mattress in the roadway and swerved to avoid it. Her car went off the road and rolled, eventually coming to a stop in a ditch. 

Medics took Kay and her passenger, 27-year-old Jared Abramowski of Ellensburg, to Kittitas Valley Hospital to get treatment for their injuries.

Troopers say Day was not hurt. He is facing charges for having an unsecured load.
 

