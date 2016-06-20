Counselors on hand at Southridge High School following the deaths of 2 students

KENNEWICK, Wash. - The principal at Southridge High School says counselors will be on hand for the community on Monday, following the deaths of two students.

Principal, Molly Hamaker-Teals says a young person's death is always tragic, and sudden losses can have a profound effect on others. She suggests parents talk to their kids about their feelings.

She says they have also arranged for counselors to be available at Southridge High School from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday to talk with students about grief.

In a statement, Hamaker-Teals says, "on behalf of our Southridge family, we extend our sincere condolences to the families of these students during this most difficult time."